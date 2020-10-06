When I Rage Over Hathras, Why Call It ‘Personal’ & ‘Dalit Anger’?

The facts leading to the Hathras case show that there was an issue already existing between the perpetrators and the victim's family, that is, the belief in the caste order that depends on Thakur supremacy in Uttar Pradesh. Let us look at how this belief worked out in this issue.

Beyond the well-reported denial of registering the case and the illegal burning of the victim’s body, the entire machinery of the state came together in support of the caste order by implementing Section 144 in the Dalit neighbourhood, blockading the victim’s family from vital support from concerned citizens and non-State actors; and provided police protection to the convening of caste (khap) panchayats, which issued statements in support of the Thakur rapists in contravention of the rule of law.

Why was the elected village panchayat a mute spectator?