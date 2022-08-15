Har Ghar Tiranga: The Tricolour Has Been Seldom Absent From Our Thoughts, Poetry

Jan-bazon ke paak lahu ki yaad dilane wali

Jangal ki ankhon ki surat sabz hai teri dhari

Jaise dhaan ki pahli konpal sundar komal pyari

Aur Ashoka chakr mein amn-o-rahat ka ujyala

(Reminding us of the pure blood of the brave-hearts

The green border is like the green eyes of the forests

And as lovely as the first green shoot of tender paddy

With the Ashoka Chakra embodying the light of peace)