Govt May Introduce Digital Rupee, But Is India Ready for It?

The banning of cryptocurrency and regulation of digital currency bill proposed by the government raises an interesting conundrum.

On one hand it proposes to introduce a digital currency, on the other hand, it aims to ban cryptocurrencies, seemingly treating both, as if they are two sides of the same coin.

Though the government has later said it is reconsidering the ban on cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrencies should not be understood interchangeably with digital currencies as meaning the same thing.

Unlike traditional currencies, crypto assets are not issued or backed by any government or central bank.