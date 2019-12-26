Govt Did Well In Appointing CDS — Now He Must Be Made ‘Effective’

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) model, with a senior officer acting as the virtual head of all the armed forces of a country, has been adopted by various nations around the globe ever since the realisation dawned that warfare could no longer be pursued by a single service alone.

The Indian Armed Forces too, in pursuance of their joint objectives, have long felt the need for such an appointment, with supporting headquarters and mechanisms in place for better integration of the nation’s military security efforts. Interservice differences of perception — about the appointment and narrow loyalties — had delayed its arrival. It comes almost 18 years after the Kargil Review Committee, and subsequently the Group of Ministers’ recommendation to the government in 2001.