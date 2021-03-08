‘My Mother was Upset, Father Embarrassed’, Ghazala Wahab Recalls
International Women’s Day 2021: Ghazala Wahab Shares the Before & After of Her #MeToo Moment
“My mother sent me the screenshot of Urdu translation of my account of sexual assault. She was upset.”
Ghazala Wahab, who put out a detailed account in 2018 bringing to light how she was sexually assaulted by former union minister MJ Akbar more than two decades ago, looked visibly pained recounting her #MeToo moment.
In this International Women’s Day special interview, Wahab told The Quint how the act of putting it all out there was a difficult one for various reasons.
Yet, she wasn’t scared.
Wahab shares that she was not concerned about Akbar filing a lawsuit against her as well. “What I had written was so detailed and graphic that he wouldn’t have thought of contesting it in the court.” She says, however, that before going public with her story she was a little worried about being dismissed as a publicity seeker. Wahab also says that #MeToo should not be seen as a movement, but a moment in our lives.
“Once you call it a movement, you immediately put an expiry date on it and leave the responsibility of ‘leadership’ to only a select few,” she says.
VIDEO EDITOR: Puneet Bhatia
COPY EDITOR: Saundarya Talwar
TECHNICAL SUPPORT: Akmal Izhar
