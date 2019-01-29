George Fernandes – The Rebel Who Enjoyed Mainstream Relevance

George Fernandes chose to lead the Samata Party in the mid-1990s into an unabashed embrace of the BJP, because he honestly believed that anti-Congressism had to be given a new thrust, even if this meant looking at the BJP afresh and not from the binaries of the past. This began the process of legitimising the saffron party as a principal political power and as a party of governance. Life never provided George Fernandes with an opportunity to review his decision post 2014.