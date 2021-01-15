Why India’s Homemakers Should Receive A ‘Notional Income’

To ensure a sense of harmony, equilibrium and solidarity among the sexes the proponents seek to create a ‘social capital’ whereby a homemaker’s contribution within the household is considered ‘equal’ to a regular worker’s labor expended in the formal sector.

However, there are opponents like actor Kangana Ranaut who argue that the ‘gratuitous services rendered by a woman with true love and devotion to her husband and children’ cannot be equated with the services rendered by regular workers. Because a homemaker’s contribution to her family’s existence and well-being is ‘priceless’ and ‘invaluable’, it should not be computed in terms of money.