With Teltumbde & Navlakha in Jail, How Free is ‘Freedom’ in India?

Anand Teltumbde is not targeted for his being one of the family of Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar, nor for him being a Dalit intellectual. We need to understand that the government of India is concocting a story in which there are characters of different kinds who are being linked to each other conspiring against the nation and, horror of horror, planning to assassinate the beloved leader.

By playing the record continuously and introducing new characters at regular interval, the police, an arm of the government tries to make its story credible. People have no way to verify the claims of the police as the “mainstream” media is not only not interested in it but it also adds to the official narration by adding its own investigation to bolster its claim. Prem Shankar Jha has dissected very ably the government theory and revealed the vile mind behind it in a long article.