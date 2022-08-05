For Pak-Backed Terror Groups, US Zawahiri Killing May Be of Little Consequence

A few weeks after I reached Kabul in March 2002, I saw that the gate of a house, which was very close to my then residence in the Wazir Akbar Khan area, was open; it was usually kept shut. As I glanced inside, I noticed that about a quarter of the house was destroyed through what appeared to be an explosion. Neither the rest of that property nor the adjacent houses bore any mark of what was clearly a deadly attack.

My enquiries revealed that the house had been occupied by someone who was on the United States target list. He had been spotted by US assets on the ground who had laser-painted the exact portion of the house that the ‘target’ occupied. That guided a precision bomb released by a US B-52 bomber circling in the Afghan skies above. I was told that the ‘target’ was eliminated. I could not ascertain whether that was true or who the target was. What was impressive though was the precision with which US forces could deliver an explosive device from the skies without causing collateral damage.