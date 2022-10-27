Can India Take Cues From Kenya's GMO Ban Lift to Meet Climate Change Challenge?

On 21 November 2012, the Kenyan Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) ordered Public Health Officials to remove all genetically modified foods from the market and ban all GM imports following a 8 November decree by the then President Mwai Kibaki.

The ban was motivated by a French study led by GE Seralini that suggested an association between the use of herbicide on GM plants and risk of cancer in rats. The Kenyan Minister for Public Health, Beth Mugo, had presented concerns based on this study at a Cabinet meeting and recommended an immediate ban on GM imports and products. Following the decree, the Minister of Public Health had ordered a task force to be constituted to study the health effects of GM foods.

The original French study was later retracted by the publishing journal with a statement that while the study showed “no evidence of fraud or intentional misrepresentation of the data," the small number and type of animals used in the study meant that “no definitive conclusions can be reached.”