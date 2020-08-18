Facebook Row: How To Put Onus On Platforms and Ensure Free Speech?

While many acknowledge the need to address online harms, the Draft Rules have been criticised widely by civil society and industry, particularly on grounds that it could lead to overzealous implementation of proactive identification/removal of content obligations giving rise to unprecedented online censorship, compromise the privacy of users, and place disproportionate costs on businesses by imposing onerous obligations on all intermediaries irrespective of their size and scale. Amidst the rising heat around this issue, Facebook recently announced the membership of its controversial Oversight Board, which will be responsible for deciding upon some its most challenging content moderation cases.

The success or failure of Facebook’s new experiment remains to be seen.