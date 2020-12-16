Facebook ‘Committed’ To India’s Growth. What About ‘Hate Speech’?

On 13 December 2020, the Wall Street Journal released a report, the findings of which should not have really surprised anyone. According to this, Facebook was reluctant to remove posts or ban groups belonging to the Bajrang Dal. They feared actual physical retaliation from the Hindu nationalist group and members of the Bajrang Dal, a group they classified as ‘dangerous’. The Bajrang Dal shrugged this off as being an ‘irrational fear’ as “its members don’t take part in illegal activities” and “it doesn’t have conflicts with other religious groups”.

Two days later, on 15 December, Mark Zuckerberg gushed at the thought of his company investing in the Indian economy.