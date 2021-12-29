Even as Listeners Remain a Small Elite, Podcasts Blossomed in 2021

Perceived inconvenience and poor connectivity are other reasons why podcasts haven't taken off yet. Because when connectivity seems to be an issue, people on-the-go will tune into the radio. Yes, even though Podcasts can be downloaded and listened to offline.

And those interested in divulging in the words of wisdom from their favourite thought leaders naturally gravitate towards YouTube. It's a tried and tested platform most are comfortable with (especially post-40-year-olds who are into such chats).

All of which is another way of saying podcast platforms and players need to be doing a better job at promoting the wares.

If only people knew how much riveting audio was on offer – without the pesky distraction of video, never mind the connectivity issues streaming it.

However.