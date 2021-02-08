Why Poor Female Students Are Worst-Hit by Dip in Education Budget

In India, the number of children out of school has recently increased. Recently released ASER, 2020 has shown that around 5.2 percent of the girls in the age group of 6-10 have not yet enrolled (compared to 1.8 percent in 2018). Similarly, the number of not enrolled girl students has increased in the age group 11-14. Overall, the percentage of girls not enrolled in the schools has increased from 4.2 percent in 2018 to 5.7 percent in 2020.

Considering the NEP focus on ensuring education for disadvantaged groups, especially gender inclusion, and the deteriorating condition of girls’ education across the world and India during COVID-19, it was expected that the education Budget for 2021-22 would come up with something to improve the situation for girls’ education.