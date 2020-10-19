Dear Kolkata, Remember When ‘Para’r’ Durga Pujo Was A Big Deal?

Kolkata is fast approaching a crescendo, the effects of which are already being felt; the world’s largest street festival – Durga Pujo – is barreling towards what is easily one of the greatest health crises the world has faced in living memory, as active COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Most pandals are following State guidelines on construction – open on three sides or no way to enter the pandal, the idols can only be seen from afar. Infrastructure requirements are far easier to comply with than people however, and herein lies our vulnerability.