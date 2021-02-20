Why COVID Vaccine Must Be ‘Free’ — and Not Sold in Private Market

Even before COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 challenges in public health.

It was also faced during the polio elimination program in India. There are learnings and expertise on how to tackle vaccine hesitancy. Communicating vaccine science and answering/responding to key concerns in common parlance, by experts and influencers who people trust, has helped in tackling vaccine hesitancy.