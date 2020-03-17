‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Direct Tax Scheme: Will Taxpayers Grab It?

The Scheme will certainly have takers even though the time for the paperwork involved and payment of disputed tax is very limited. There are certain provisions introduced in the recent Budget having a bearing on the issue which need to be highlighted.

The Budget has stipulated that the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) – the second- tier appellate body – can stay the recovery of tax demand for the first 180 days, only if the taxpayer pays 20 percent of the disputed tax payable. If the appeal is not disposed of within this period (it rarely is), then a further stay of recovery is only possible for 185 days more, if the taxpayer coughs up 20 percent more. If the appeal is still not decided by the end of 365 days (again unlikely), then the stay gets vacated and the taxpayer needs to rush to the High Court to get a stay which is normally granted. But it involves legal costs.

Till now, the ITAT had the complete freedom to decide, on the merits of each case, how much amount of disputed tax to stay. In some cases, it could be the entire amount depending on the facts and circumstances of the case. However, beyond 365 days, any stay granted would automatically lapse, and the only recourse to the taxpayer was knocking at the door of the High Court. The underlying reason for the automatic cancellation of the stay was to goad the ITAT to dispose of such cases within a year.