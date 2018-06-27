Tainted Actor Dileep’s Comeback: No Place for Women in Mollywood

In July last year, Dileep was named as an accused in the conspiracy hatched to abduct and sexually assault a leading Malayalam actress in February 2017. Dileep, a veteran of 130 Malayalam films over 24 years, was arrested and public outrage forced the AMMA to show Dileep the door. Incidentally, Dileep who is referred to as `Janapriya Nayakan' (Popular Hero) was the treasurer of the AMMA when he was removed.

This Sunday, the AMMA under its new president, superstar Mohanlal, decided to embrace Dileep once again.

The reaction was furious. On Wednesday, four actresses quit AMMA, to send across the message that the Association no longer represented their cause.

This included the survivor of the assault, who wrote in her resignation statement, “Prior to this, this actor has snatched away opportunities of acting from me. When I had complained at that time, AMMA did not act seriously on my complaint. And when such a terrible incident happened, an organisation that I am also a part of tried to protect the man who has been accused of the crime. Realising that there is no purpose in being a part of such an organisation, I hereby resign.”