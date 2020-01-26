Despite Opposition, Shaheen Bagh Stands Strong. But What Next?

On Friday, 24 January, the Supreme Court of India refused to give an early date of hearing to a petition seeking removal of the Shaheen Bagh protesters. A petition had recently been filed in the apex court seeking directions for the concerned authorities ‘to monitor and track the situation in parts of South Delhi which had arisen due to protests in Shaheen Bagh’.

The petitioner, Amit Sahni, approached the apex court after the Delhi High Court refused to give any specific orders to remove the protesters. As per the petitioner, the High Court order does not achieve the relief sought by the petitioner, as it merely directs Delhi Police to look into the grievances of the people on the issue.