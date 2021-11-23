The Scientist Objects, Milord! Delhi's Smog Issue Has Solutions, Why No Action?

The cumulative fires detected by VIIRS over Punjab and Haryana (catalogued on the Carbon2Climate portal) during each month of 2017-2021 show two peaks in fire activity each year, corresponding to the two crop seasons : Kharif in summer and Rabi in the winter.

The fire activity in winter (see September to November) is higher and the number of fires in Punjab are higher than in Haryana by an order of magnitude. VIIRS data also shows that the fire count in Punjab this year is the highest since 2016 and has recently surpassed the fire count from last year.

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have active fire seasons during summer months and the summer fire activity has doubled and quadrupled, respectively, over the past five years. There is a smaller peak in these states’ fire activities during winter. It is no rocket science to guess what might be happening to the air quality due to all these emissions. But let's look at some data!