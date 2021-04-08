Delhi-Dehradun Highway: How Govts ‘Looked Away’ & Ignored Wildlife

What IS surprising is that, as per a report filed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Dehradun, Rajiv Dhiman, who was sent to do the site inspection, “there are no rare/endangered/unique species of flora and fauna in the area”. Likewise, a site inspection report from the UP section, by the Saharanpur DFO, Saharanpur, R Balachandran, also denies the existence of any wildlife.

The report is critical for obtaining forest clearance, as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) wants to convert this 20 km stretch into a four lane expressway. Not only will a critical wildlife corridor be destroyed, the road expansion will lead to the chopping of more than 30 species of trees, numbering more than 10,000 — some older than 75 years — in both states.