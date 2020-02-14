Indian Military’s Overhaul Needs a Lot More Than Defence Expos

The present cocooned approach is frustrating the industry and this was the discreet undercurrent among Indian and Foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The much hyped Make 1 Category of DPP has yet to see the light of the day even in a single product thus creating both credibility and critical capability gap.

On the positive side, the personal interest and involvement of PM Modi and Raksha Mantri inspire confidence that this sector will get the desired focus and push at the highest level in future, and those responsible for lapses will be held to account. It may also be a good idea to carry out an audit of the previous two Def Expos to get an idea of what has been achieved, this will help in a more focused approach in future.

A vibrant competitive defence industrial base with a harmonious eco-system would enable utilization and consolidation of existing capabilities and foster a constructive, long term partnership with global OEMs. This will enable us to be part of global supply chain and augment the role of Indian private sector companies to develop capabilities and capacities through JV and partnerships.

We may also like to consider whether our defence budgetary allocations over the years, are adequate to address the grave challenges/ monumental adversities in our security environment. This singular aspect remains a matter of serious intellectual and strategic concern.

(Lt Gen A K Singh(Retd), is former Army Commander and Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar and Puducherry. Lt Gen Ashok Shivane (retd) was Director General Mechanised Forces and now serves as an Advisor to Ordnance Factory Board.