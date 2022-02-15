Decentralised Finance Explained: Borrow, Lend Cryptocurrency Without Banks

Cryptocurrency has become investors' favourite digital asset. Data from crypto analytics firm Chainalysis revealed that about 20 million Indians have jumped on to the crypto bandwagon in 2021.

With more and more investors rallying to book profits, newer concepts have emerged in the crypto space.

The decentralised finance (DeFi) sector, in particular, has seen astounding growth recently. In early 2019, there was only $275 million of crypto collateral locked in the DeFi economy. It eventually hit $4 billion by July 2020 before reaching $14 billion in 2021, according to Chainalysis.

“DeFi is one of the most exciting areas of the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem, presenting huge opportunities to entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency users alike,” the report said.

But, what is DeFi and why should you care? Here we explain.