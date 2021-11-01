Dear Young People, Are You Afraid To Fall in Love? Don't Be.

My dear students and young friends,

Do you remember Life Is Beautiful? The film on the Holocaust where a German woman falls in love with a Jewish man. He is full of fun and laughter, empathy and compassion. A few years later, along with their little son, they end up in concentration camps. The father manages to keep his son emotionally sheltered from an extremely cruel scenario for weeks, by convincing him that it is all part of a game.

The film tells us that children have a beautiful mind. It is worth protecting. At any cost. At the end of the film, even when the father knows that he will be shot dead, he continues the façade. Only shows fun to his son—no fear, no pain. The son believes that he has won the game, when the allied army enters the camp, and frees him and his mother.