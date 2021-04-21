COVID Rages On: Who’ll Take Onus Of Policymaking & Remove Doubts?

In the midst of a raging fire, of priority is to douse it and prevent further destruction — not be concerned about its origins and whether it could have been averted. So, despite the temptation to ask ourselves whether the current COVID-19 wave could have been averted, it’s more important to be concerned about — now what?

As one scans through news of an enraged and frightened people, exhausted doctors and care-givers, bewildered politicians, and a confused media — hunting for a credible response to questions of ‘how’ and ‘why’ about the second COVID wave — it becomes clear that what is needed at this time is leadership.