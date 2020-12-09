Why COVID Is India’s Chance To Use AI, Tech – And Enter The Future

With an increasing demand for online shopping, several new and existing retailers may redefine their purposes and ways of working to give some competition to e-commerce giants like Amazon.

The recent partnership between Reliance Jio and Facebook Inc points to a potential e-commerce system that can avoid warehousing via partnering with local grocery stores and online recommendations via social networking apps (like WhatsApp), in combination with online payments and home delivery. The online purchasing experience can undergo a renovation moving away from last-mile delivery to increase customer pick-up points.

With self-driving grocery stores' introduction, using autonomous electric vehicle technology, the future will witness Robo-marts that bring fresh foods and essentials at doorsteps.

It is time to recognise the technological opportunity amidst crisis to create a newer new with a positive outlook. Let’s not miss the bus this time.