What Explains COVID Disaster in Rural India? How Can We Fix This?

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is nothing short of apocalyptic. The severe underreporting of cases and deaths — especially in rural areas — is not just worrisome but frightening. Entire villages have been locked down; people are going to the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres at the village cluster level and block levels, only to succumb to their breathlessness — as there is no oxygen and essential supplies.

While most of the coverage has been limited to how COVID-19 is ravaging hospitals in urban centres, it is rural India which is bearing the brunt of the public health crisis as the disease has spread to interiors — further reiterating the urban-rural divide of privilege.