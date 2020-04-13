How Can India Fight COVID Without Proper Sanitation For the Poor?

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a very apt statement: “History will judge us on how we reacted for the poorest communities in their darkest hour. Let us act together, right now”. The response to this statement lies in committing our political and financial resources in preventing the spread amongst these vulnerable populations groups right now, and simultaneously reflecting on the effectiveness and inclusiveness of existing policies for the poor, like the public distribution system, slum sanitation etc.

Unless this is taken on priority, the appeal from the government to stay at home and maintain hygiene can only be observed non-contentiously by the privileged classes, while the poor will continue to witness further rise in their vulnerabilities. It is now in decades, that the commitment of the government to protect its citizens is being put to a real test.