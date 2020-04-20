Gram Swaraj, Sustainable Development: BJP Vision or Doublespeak?

Fortunately, there are already many initiatives of ecologically sensitive gram swaraj – eco-swaraj – and humanism, to learn from.

Dalit women farmers of the Deccan Development Society in Telangana have achieved food security and sovereignty, using organic, dryland, millet-based approaches. In the process they have fought off gender and caste discrimination. They will not be starving in the midst of the lockdown.

The revival of organic cotton based handloom weaving in Kachchh has opened up dignified livelihood options, enabling young people to return from exploited labour in industries. Not for them, the need to travel for precarious, daily wage labour.

90 villages in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, have formed a Mahagramsabha to govern their area, create sustainable livelihoods based on use of the forest produce over which they have control under the Forest Rights Act, and empower women to be able to be equal partners in decision-making. Likely, they have enough in the forest and fields to last the virus crisis.