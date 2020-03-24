Is Govt Doing Enough to Fight Corona On Health & Economic Fronts?

In this regard, it is comforting to see technology-led solutions such as global and national dashboards to track the spread of infections and mortality. Equally comforting are the first steps towards developing a vaccine, although it is too early to celebrate or breathe a sigh of relief. Over the past two decades, we have experienced global pandemics including SARS, MERS, Ebola and Zika.

In responding to these, governments, NGOs, international health organisations, the scientific community as well as local communities have become better in their efforts at responding to these pandemics and large-scale epidemics. Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan for instance, have been ahead of the curve in anticipating and responding to the outbreak. Since SARS in 2003, these countries have put together detailed epidemic response plans which include public communication, border control and community engagement (school and work policies) amongst others.

Thanks to the rigorous yet innovative and empathetic measures taken by the government of Singapore, the rate of recovery of infected patients has outpaced, if not caught up, with the rate of new infections. This is truly commendable.