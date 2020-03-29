Corona Curfew: Police Shouldn’t Use Force, Except in Self-Defence

Never in the history of the nation has the nation been locked down for 21 days, but this is a compulsion that we all must face, and the police need to put their best foot forward under these circumstances. By and large, the police have done exceptionally well; there were hiccups and glitches and naturally so, these things do happen; under these extraordinary circumstances. The first was the ignorance of law; the section that I would like to bring to the notice of everyone is, the law invoked against the defaulters in the course of the lockdown are covered under the provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act Section 2, IPC Sec 269-270; Disaster Management Act, Section 51 B; Section 188 of CRPC of the violation of Section 144 of CRPC. By and large, the police all over have been proactive, have been people-friendly, but there have been isolated cases of police personnel going overboard, becoming overzealous, giving bizarre punishments, and this is unacceptable.