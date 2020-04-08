Coronavirus & MPLAD Funds: Can Democracy Survive a Virus Attack?

Most villages in my state of Orissa, and I guess in other parts of the country too, have become extremely protective towards their own safety. In many of them, goons that were disliked by the people earlier have suddenly emerged as saviors. They have taken upon themselves the onerous task of ensuring no resident goes out or no non-resident sneaks in.

For this idea to be implemented, the stick and baton policy has suddenly become totally acceptable. Resident villagers who used to dislike these goons now come out in numbers to support and display solidarity with their acts of violence.

A penniless villager, working as a plumber or factory worker in a distant city suddenly finds himself helpless, friendless, and is even beaten up if he tries to go home to his village. The stories of these people who have walked back to their villages are spine chilling. The inhuman torture and misbehavior meted out to them on their way back are disturbing. Women and young girls were subjected to extreme hardships that mainstream media has not bothered to report.