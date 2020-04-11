Will Coronavirus Lockdown Extension Do More Harm Than Good?



It looks like the goal of keeping the entire population indoor has been achieved. Google data shows that following the lockdown, visits to retail stores, restaurants and other public places plunged by 77 percent in India, as compared to the previous year. Only a few countries, badly affected Spain, Italy and UK for instance, witnessed drop of 80 percent and more.

The data on consumption of petrol-diesel also shows that Indians have avoided going out after the lockdown announcement. Following the 17 percent drop in demand for diesel-petrol in March, the reduction in demand of petroleum products in the first week of April was a whopping 66 percent.

The two sets of data clearly establish that people have done their bit, and likely to do the same till the lockdown is in place. After three weeks of almost total compliance, if we still need to extend the lockdown to do more of the same, we must rethink our strategy.