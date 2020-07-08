Coronavirus & Food ‘Fraud’, with Urdu Poetry to Make Sense of It 

Colocosia or arbi, also known as ghuiniyaan, can approximate the flavour of a fish curry when cooked in mustard oil tempered with methi seeds and a generous dollop of whipped yoghurt. How this camouflage doesn’t always work is evident from this verse by Shauq Bahraichi:

Rahzan libaas-e-rahbari mein na chhup saka

Aalu ne laakh chaha pe ghuiyāñ na ho sakā

The highway robber could not hide in the guise of a guide

Despite all efforts the potato couldn’t turn into colocasia

With the prolonged lockdown and shortages of fruits and vegetables and the disappearance of meat from our kitchens (absolute in the early days and partial recently), this culinary masquerade has become not so much a gastronomic whimsy but a necessity.

One is reminded of Saghar Khayyami, the Urdu poet from Delhi who wrote, possibly in another context but nonetheless truer than ever before for us today in our pandemic-inflicted times:

Eik mahina ho gaya hai band hai hum par mutton

Daawaton mein khaa rahein hain bhindiyan ahl-e sukhan

Khaa ke ghuinnyaan kya dikhlaein shairi ka baankpan

Ho gaye palak ka patta nazuki se gulbadan

Nafraton ki jang mein dekho to kya kya kho gaya

Sabziyan Hindu huiin bakra Musalmaan ho gaya

It has been a month since I have eaten mutton

The connoisseurs are eating ladies’ fingers at feasts

What feats of poetry can we show after eating colocasia

The slender damsels have all turned into leaves of spinach

Look what all we have lost in this war of hatred

Vegetables have become Hindu and the goat Musalman