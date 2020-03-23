Is Pakistan Army’s Unsafe Quarantine Camps in Taftan ‘Deliberate’?

“It is not a quarantine camp, but an incubator for the deadly virus. Thousands arriving from Iran have been forcibly quarantined in tents with sheer overcrowding. No tests have been carried out on these people, neither have any symptoms been observed. Nowhere in the world have we seen this extent of blanket quarantines,” Baloch journalist Sohaib Mengal told this author.

“The conditions in Taftan camp are perfect grounds to exponentially increase the spread of the virus, as due to overcrowding, the virus can spread very quickly. In fact, the vast majority of the cases in Pakistan can be traced back to this so-called quarantine facility. I believe this whole issue is a perfect example of administrative mismanagement that the people of Balochistan have been subjected to. On top of this, Balochistan has almost no adequate critical care units or enough ventilators or equipments to treat the victims of the virus. It is such a sorry state, as Balochistan has such abundance of natural resources, but it is treated as a colony by the Pakistani state,” Sohaib Mengal continues.