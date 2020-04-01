SC on Corona: No, Media Can’t Only Rely On ‘Official’ Information

The Supreme Court did not disappoint. The central government got a pat on its back, and the people platitudes. One does not know what took some public spirited persons to move to the court on behalf of the excluded working people seeking relief from them. The PIL ended up making the grip of the government even more firmer on people’s minds.

After having pursued the petition and the response of the Centre through its Solicitor General and the Status Report, the court was satisfied with the measures taken by the central government for preventing the spread of coronavirus at this stage.

It did remember, however, that it was not to deliberate on this issue. The prayer was for the welfare of unfortunate migrant labour. The labouring, working masses were struggling to reach where they belong.