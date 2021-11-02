COP26 & Boris: Many Forget That the UK PM Has Some ‘Green’ Credentials

It sounds like the plot of one of those dystopian "the world's about to end and he's the only guy that can save us" horror movies. Climate change is by far the biggest threat to mankind, more pressing even than the huge arsenals of nuclear weapons squirrelled away around the globe. And the man who is leading us out of this crisis, with the clock ticking loudly towards a global warming meltdown, is best known for his buffoonery, bad jokes and worse, his haircut.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the global climate summit COP26 on Monday, saying the world is strapped to a “doomsday device.” According to AP, he told leaders that “we are in roughly the same position” — only now the “ticking doomsday device” is real and not fiction.