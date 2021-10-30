Contrary to Popular Opinion, Imran Khan Has Lost to Gen Bajwa Over New ISI Boss

Whilst PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif’s camp is observing a studied silence, it’s clear they are exploiting the chasm in favour of General Bajwa for the moment. Nawaz Sharif is appearing quite content and confident. But the next moves are expected to take place only after General Faiz is safely shunted out of Pindi, after 20 November. But it would have to be soon after that date.

An in-house change, ie, a vote of no confidence against Imran Khan, and a vote of confidence for someone from within his party is the most talked about eventuality.

Indeed, earlier Nawaz Sharif was unwilling to support even a no-confidence move - because an army backed alternative would have to be found. And neither was he willing to back another puppet, nor become one himself. But the change now is this: the iron is hot, and he must strike.

So he will go for the no-confidence against Imran Khan, but will neither back any other party/ candidate, nor present his own, precipitating a constitutional crisis. The assemblies will have to be dissolved and a new election called.