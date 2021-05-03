Congress Rout: ‘End of the Road’ for the Gandhi Siblings? 

The outcome is a personal blow for the brother and sister. Rarely have they planned as early and as intensively for an election as they did this time. They marginalised most veterans and struck out on their own with a team of trusted aides. This is why the defeat hits hard and is bound to erode their hold over the party in the months ahead.

Also, it is highly unlikely that Rahul will take on the mantle of Congress president, certainly not on the back of such a miserable performance. But it’s just his reluctance. Many in the Congress would not want him as president as their faith in his political abilities has hit rock bottom after these polls. The leadership crisis of the Congress is doomed to continue and can only hasten its downslide into near oblivion