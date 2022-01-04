Critical Year for the Gandhis if They Want to Retain Grip Over Congress

Surprisingly, one person who seems to have missed the writing on the wall is the heir apparent, Rahul Gandhi. Barely had the winter session of Parliament ended when he rushed off to an undisclosed destination somewhere abroad.

The speculation in Congress circles (who are always the last to know the whereabouts of their would-be president) is that he has gone to Italy to spend New Year’s eve with his ailing grandmother. And as usual, no one knows when he will return.

Defenders of Rahul Gandhi say it’s been a family tradition to vacation in the Christmas-New Year week. Jawaharlal Nehru did it. So did Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. But Rahul Gandhi seems to have taken the meaning of vacation to a whole new level.