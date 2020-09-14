Can India Counter Chinese Surveillance? Here’s What We Need To Do

The investigative exposé by The Indian Express (IE) team on its lead story of 14 September 2020, regarding a Chinese company hacking into the digital space of over 10,000 Indians including all our decision-makers and leading players in the political, economic, social and cultural (including sports) sphere of the country, should indeed be a wake-up call to our Intelligence and Security agencies.

Coming as it does in the backdrop of skirmishes and continued tension on the India- China border this should be alarming, as the purpose of this exercise is clearly malevolent and portends a planned ‘war on multiple fronts’. This exposes not the amorphous and thinly-defended physical border, but the sacred private space that’s so jealously guarded from surveillance by our own agencies.