COVID-19: Did China Supply ‘Fake’ & ‘Faulty’ Masks to Italy?

Do you remember the photographs of long queues of tanks carrying coffins out of Bergamo, Italy in March 2020, because they had no space for those who had died of COVID? And the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian tweeting a (fake) clip and writing: “In Rome, with the Chinese anthem playing, some Italians chanted ‘Grazie, Cina!’ on their balconies, and their neighbours applauded along”?

And do you also recall the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio sharing enthusiastic posts on his Facebook profile of Chinese doctors and medical supplies arriving in Italy, and thanking China for it?

It turns out now, that the COVID deaths of at least some of the many doctors, healthcare workers and even ordinary citizens, could have been avoided perhaps. It also seems that the Chinese ‘abetted’ the spread of COVID-19 in Italy.