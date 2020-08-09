China is Destroying Tibet’s Culture & Religion: It Will Backfire

Around 70 years ago, before Tibet was invaded by China, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers were given strict instructions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Chairman Mao to not harm the religious sentiments of the Tibetan people. The plan was to temporarily win the hearts and minds of the Tibetan people.

Not only this, later in the 17 Point Agreement of 1951, the CCP promised, through the 7th and 13th points, that: “The religious beliefs, customs and habits of the Tibetan people shall be respected, and lama monasteries shall be protected..” and “The People’s Liberation Army entering Tibet shall abide by all the above-mentioned policies and shall also be fair in buying and selling and shall not arbitrarily take a single needle or thread from the people.”