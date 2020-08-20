Pakistan’s ‘China Dilemma’: Is the CPEC A Boon Or A Burden? 

A Special Security Division (SSD) comprising thousands of Pakistani army and para-military personnel has been established to protect Chinese workers and CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects.

A majority of workers deployed in Pakistan are drawn from Chinese forces. They know martial arts and have weapon training. They often get into altercations with their Pakistani security detail. A video went viral in 2018 of Chinese workers assaulting Pakistani policemen. Recently the protectees hit a Pakistani havildar on the head, leaving him bleeding, but the matter was hushed up.