Children of Protests: Being Shaped by Resistance or Used for Gain?

In the last few weeks, as the protests have grown and drawn in people from all walks of life, regions and social strata, the presence of children has also been noted. For many, there is a discomfort with children being part of the protests.

We have seen the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issuing an advisory against the ‘misuse’ of children in the anti-CAA protests, and comments on social media from across a spectrum have also expressed unease with what they call ‘indoctrination’ of children.

Children, it seems, should be kept in a separate space where politics is not allowed to filter in.