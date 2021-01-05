Central Vista: ‘Proof’ That SC Backs Govt On Environmental Issues?

The majority opinion by Justice AM Khanwilkar, who headed the three-judge Bench, and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, said the change in land use under the Delhi Development Act in the restricted zone was ‘just and proper’. The court did not find any infirmity in the grant of approval by the Central Vista Committee or the Heritage Conservation Committee. The judges said, as per a report by The Hindu, that there was no need for approval at the incipient stage of a project but it should be sought when the project materialised on the ground.

On a more controversial note — the court order states that “the project proponent may set up smog tower(s) of adequate capacity, as being an integral part of the new Parliament building project; and additionally, use smog guns at the construction site throughout the construction phase is in progress on the site”.