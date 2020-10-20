When Will Kolkata’s Elite Spaces Acknowledge Caste Discrimination?

To understand the historical manufacturing of the polite bhadralok category, one needs to decipher the nature of the caste sociality in spaces of premier university campuses of Kolkata, which has overwhelmingly organised dominant caste Bengalis – especially in the higher rungs of the institutes – while Dalit Adivasis are minimally represented.

In this context, it is fitting to mention Dr Ambedkar, who he tellingly said, “If you give education to that stratum of Indian society which has a vested interest in maintaining the caste system for the advantages it gives them, then the caste system will be strengthened. On the other hand, if you give education to the lowest strata of Indian society, which is interested, in blowing up the caste system, the caste system will be blown up.”

It is interesting to note Dr Ambedkar’s compelling words on ‘education’, that it can be used to strengthen the caste system by those who have vested interest.