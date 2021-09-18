Canada Federal Elections 2021: More Supply Won’t Solve Housing Crisis

To understand the dynamics of housing markets, we need to distinguish between two prices: the price of owning a house, and the price of renting it.

Rental prices represent the economic cost of living in a house. Like any other commodity, rent prices change, at least in theory, according to demand and supply.

In contrast, house prices are asset prices . According to standard economic theory , they are determined by their future earnings, adjusted for risk.

You can think of the earnings of home ownership along the same lines as the earnings of any business: they are the difference between revenues and costs.