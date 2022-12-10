Can World Leaders Take a Moment and Not Drive Citizens Towards Blind Capitalism?

But at what pace do we want to move? And what are we willing to destroy in the course of that movement? Bear in mind that speed does not just impact the world out there. Think, as an example of a car crashing into a crowd at 100 kmph compared to a pedestrian stumbling. The impact on the world out there will be very different in both of these cases.

But, just as importantly, speed also impacts the person who is speeding, even when nothing untoward happens. Again, simply as an example, think of taking a stroll or a cycle tour, and compare it to a car trip or a journey by train. You will see things differently. And if you take a flight, well, no matter whether you are flying from New York to Delhi or Harare to Tokyo, you will essentially see the same things. This is also what speed does to you: it curtails some of your sight.

It seems that human beings have a tendency to either celebrate or dismiss a change. Hence, I am sure there will be readers who will write to me after reading this article and argue militantly in favour of speed.

There will also be readers who will argue militantly against speed and talk nostalgically about some real or imagined past of tree shades and paper ships. But I grew up about ten kilometers from where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, and I think that what we need is some version of a middle path. But that will only happen if we start questioning our current fascination with speed, sold to us by politicians and businessmen.

(Tabish Khair, is PhD, DPhil, Associate Professor, Aarhus University, Denmark. He tweets @KhairTabish.