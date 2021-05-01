Can Indian Armed Forces Help Ramp-up Fight Against COVID?

While the armed forces can pull out some/all medical personnel serving on staff appointments, as also recall retired medical personnel, these will clearly not be enough as every new facility will require regular shift working. It is not clear how this scarcity of medical personnel will be overcome.

That said, the armed forces will make a dent in the overall fight against the pandemic now ravaging India. In the end, three aspects merit mention:

The way the personnel in the armed forces live (in close proximity in barracks), eat (community dining halls), procure daily needs (in bulk), travel, the availability of bathrooms, etc, make for a potentially grave breeding ground for a pandemic. The Spanish Flu (1918-19) inflicted far more fatalities on the US military than did the combat of World War I. Hence, there is perhaps a need to involve the CAPF, who could be tasked to take over some of the mundane, routine duties at upcoming facilities. This would ensure that the fighting echelons are not fully exposed and the operational edge is not blunted.

The existing military hospitals should cater to only the serving and retired personnel. Cases of denial of admission to veterans, or their deaths generate an adverse effect on the morale of serving soldiers — many of them are second or third generation, while others perceive a sense of abandonment by their organisation.

The government should immediately and intensely focus on building state capacity. But it does seem there is sparse awareness or concern, that healthcare and education are the true building blocks of a nation and the pathways to a powerful economy, and that large outlays for building state power, with healthcare and education being neglected are self-defeating.

(The author is a retired Brigadier of the Indian Army. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)